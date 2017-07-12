Programs and scholarships

Pauahi Foundation scholarships

Over 100 merit and need-based scholarships for undergraduate and graduate students that have been created by private donors and awarded based on many factors

The Pauahi Foundation administers scholarships that have been created by private donors and awards these scholarships supporting college level areas of study, as well as trade and vocational courses. Many awards may be determined based on merit, while some include specific criteria such as geographic location, field of study, financial need or grade point averages.

Application window: January 3, 2017 – February 17, 2017

General eligibility requirements:

Classified, degree-seeking student

Attend a two- or four-year accredited institution in Hawaiʻi or on the continental U.S.

Full-time enrolled student (unless otherwise noted in the specific scholarship listing)

Individual scholarship funds may require the applicant to meet other conditions.

