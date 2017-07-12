Programs and scholarships

Employment: Find jobs at KS

Download the 2017-2018 Program Application Windows timeline

Active programs

  • SUMMER PROGRAMS

    Kilohana

    An innovative approach to summer learning, this six-week community-based summer STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) program is rooted in Hawaiian cultural principles and values, and provides year-long opportunities within a journey of exploration for non-Kamehameha campus middle school students. Session dates: June 13 – July 21, 2017.

    Application window: January 9 – February 15

    Site locations:

    • Hāna: For students entering grades 6-7 who reside between Kaupō and Ke‘anae
    • Moloka‘i: For students entering grades 6-7 who reside on the island of Moloka‘i
    • Wai‘anae: For students entering grades 6-8 who reside or attend a school on the Wai‘anae Coast
    • West Hawai‘i: For students entering grades 6-8 who reside between Paʻauilo and Ocean View
      Learn more about Kilohana West Hawai‘i at our Community Informational Meetings:
      • Tueday, January 17 at Keauhou Shopping Center, CR 1
      • Wednesday, January 18 at Ho‘okena Elementary School Cafeteria
      • Tuesday, January 24 at Kohala Middle School Cafeteria
      • Wednesday, January 25 at Honoka‘a High School Cafeteria
      • Thursday, January 26 at KS Waimea Preschool
        All meetings begin at 5:30 p.m.

    Summer School

    Summer courses available at each of our 3 campuses: Maui, Hawai‘i island and Kapālama.

    Application window: January 3 – February 15

    Kamehameha Schools Maui - Hālau ‘O Kapikohānaiāmālama
    ‘Ōiwi STEAM program that empowers 6–8 grade students through rigorous and relevant courses that are academically focused and culturally-connected; incorporating group and individual projects and challenging ‘āina experiences to grow their skills as innovators and stewards of today and tomorrow.

    • Session dates: June 14 – July 12, 2017
    • Seats are available for both KS and non-KS campus students

    Kamehameha Schools Hawai‘i - Hālau Kupukupu Summer Innovations Academy
    Four-weeks of joyful summer learning that challenges K-12 students to explore and design real-world solutions that will positively impact Hawai‘i Island. Rigorous and engaging inquiries ignite passion for learning, innovative thinking, and deeper aloha for our ‘āina, lāhui, and world.

    • Session dates: June 15 – July 13, 2017
    • Space is limited, seats are available for both KS and non-KS campus students

    Kamehameha Schools Kapālama - Summer School

    • Grades 1–8, Afternoon Courses, Sports Academy and Performing Arts Academy session dates: June 13 – July 14, 2017
    • Grades 9–12 session dates: June 13 – July 21, 2017
    • Space is limited

    Explorations Series

    One-week summer boarding programs offered to non-Kamehameha students entering grades 6–9 providing foundational Hawaiian values and practices through hands-on activities.

    Application window: January 3 – February 15

  • COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS

    Pauahi Foundation scholarships

    Over 100 merit and need-based scholarships for undergraduate and graduate students that have been created by private donors and awarded based on many factors

    The Pauahi Foundation administers scholarships that have been created by private donors and awards these scholarships supporting college level areas of study, as well as trade and vocational courses. Many awards may be determined based on merit, while some include specific criteria such as geographic location, field of study, financial need or grade point averages.

    Application window: January 3, 2017 – February 17, 2017

    General eligibility requirements:

    • Classified, degree-seeking student
    • Attend a two- or four-year accredited institution in Hawaiʻi or on the continental U.S.
    • Full-time enrolled student (unless otherwise noted in the specific scholarship listing)

    Individual scholarship funds may require the applicant to meet other conditions.

    Nā Ho‘okama a Pauahi

    Need-based scholarships for college students pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees

    Kamehameha Schools is offering the Nā Ho‘okama a Pauahi scholarship, a need-based program available to students pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees at accredited, KS-recognized, post-high institutions in the United States. Last year, Nā Hoʻokama sent award letters to 2,100 native Hawaiian college students totaling over $13 million in scholarship funds.

    The application window has moved up this year to align with the new timeline for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). With the earlier deadlines, applicants will now be able to use their 2015 tax information and documents, no longer needing to file their most recent taxes early to fulfill the needs of the application.

    Application Window: October 3, 2016 – February 17, 2017

    Eligibility requirements:

    • Hawai‘i resident at the time of application submission
    • Full-time enrolled student
    • Enrolled in a classified program at an accredited post-high education institution in the U.S. that is recognized by KS
    • Demonstrate financial need as determined through analysis of complete application
    • Meet maximum funding guidelines

    ‘Imi Na‘auao

    Merit-based scholarships for college students pursuing a graduate degree

    Kamehameha Schools has partnered with Hawaiʻi Community Foundation (HCF) for the 2017-2018 ʻImi Naʻauao Scholarship application. Applicants (new and renewal) must apply and submit all required documents directly to HCF.

    Application window: November 15, 2016 - January 31, 2017

    Eligibility requirements:

    • Hawai‘i resident at the time of application submission
    • Full-time, classified, degree-seeking student
    • Minimum cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.0
    • Conferred/anticipating a Bachelor’s degree by Spring 2017
    • Meet maximum funding guidelines

  • PRESCHOOL EDUCATION

     

    Kamehameha Schools believes that a good preschool education provides the solid foundation that children need in order to thrive in the classroom and find lifelong educational success. That’s why we’re offering two programs for preschool keiki for the 2017-2018 school year!

    The two distinct programs help to extend our services to more families statewide. Those interested in applying to a Kamehameha Preschool site will do so through our admissions office, while families attending non-Kamehameha preschools can apply for the Pauahi Keiki Scholars fund through our financial aid and scholarship services (FASS) office.

    Kamehameha Preschools

    30 preschools located statewide offering classes for 3- and 4-year olds that enroll over 1,600 keiki. Each classroom has a qualified teacher and a teaching assistant. The 3-year-old classes have 18 students and an adult to child ratio of 1:9. Classes for 4-year-olds have 20 students and an adult to child ratio of 1:10.

    Application window: November 1 – January 31

    Learn more about Kamehameha Preschools:

    Pauahi Keiki Scholars

    Need-based scholarships for children attending approved, non-Kamehameha preschools in Hawaiʻi. Keiki are eligible for up to 3 years of funds, but must reapply each year.

    Application window: November 1 – February 17

    Learn more about the Pauahi Keiki Scholars preschool scholarship:

Upcoming programs

  • COLLEGE INTERNSHIPS

    Kapili ‘Oihana Internship Program

    14-week summer internship for college students with site locations statewide
    Application window: February 1 – February 28
    Age group: College students
  • K–12 EDUCATION

    Campus Program

    Traditional K-12 program at campuses located on O‘ahu, Maui and Hawai‘i island with world-class curriculum rooted in Christian and Hawaiian values

    Application window: mid-August - September
    Age group: K-12
    Kipona Scholarship

    Need-based funds for students enrolling in participating non-Kamehameha private schools statewide

    Need-based funds for students enrolling in participating non-Kamehameha private schools statewide
    Application window: mid-August - September
    Age group: K-12
    Learn more »

 
 

Program details and application windows may change. Check back regularly for the most up to date information.

 

