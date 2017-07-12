Programs and scholarships

Kilohana
An innovative approach to summer learning, this six-week community-based summer STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) program is rooted in Hawaiian cultural principles and values, and provides year-long opportunities within a journey of exploration for non-Kamehameha campus middle school students. Session dates: June 13 – July 21, 2017.
Application window: January 9 – February 15
Site locations:
Summer School
Summer courses available at each of our 3 campuses: Maui, Hawai‘i island and Kapālama.
Application window: January 3 – February 15
Kamehameha Schools Maui - Hālau ‘O Kapikohānaiāmālama
‘Ōiwi STEAM program that empowers 6–8 grade students through rigorous and relevant courses that are academically focused and culturally-connected; incorporating group and individual projects and challenging ‘āina experiences to grow their skills as innovators and stewards of today and tomorrow.
Kamehameha Schools Hawai‘i - Hālau Kupukupu Summer Innovations Academy
Four-weeks of joyful summer learning that challenges K-12 students to explore and design real-world solutions that will positively impact Hawai‘i Island. Rigorous and engaging inquiries ignite passion for learning, innovative thinking, and deeper aloha for our ‘āina, lāhui, and world.
Kamehameha Schools Kapālama - Summer School
Explorations Series
One-week summer boarding programs offered to non-Kamehameha students entering grades 6–9 providing foundational Hawaiian values and practices through hands-on activities.
Application window: January 3 – February 15
Pauahi Foundation scholarships
Over 100 merit and need-based scholarships for undergraduate and graduate students that have been created by private donors and awarded based on many factors
The Pauahi Foundation administers scholarships that have been created by private donors and awards these scholarships supporting college level areas of study, as well as trade and vocational courses. Many awards may be determined based on merit, while some include specific criteria such as geographic location, field of study, financial need or grade point averages.
Application window: January 3, 2017 – February 17, 2017
General eligibility requirements:
Individual scholarship funds may require the applicant to meet other conditions.
Nā Ho‘okama a Pauahi
Need-based scholarships for college students pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees
Kamehameha Schools is offering the Nā Ho‘okama a Pauahi scholarship, a need-based program available to students pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees at accredited, KS-recognized, post-high institutions in the United States. Last year, Nā Hoʻokama sent award letters to 2,100 native Hawaiian college students totaling over $13 million in scholarship funds.
The application window has moved up this year to align with the new timeline for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). With the earlier deadlines, applicants will now be able to use their 2015 tax information and documents, no longer needing to file their most recent taxes early to fulfill the needs of the application.
Application Window: October 3, 2016 – February 17, 2017
Eligibility requirements:
‘Imi Na‘auao
Merit-based scholarships for college students pursuing a graduate degree
Kamehameha Schools has partnered with Hawaiʻi Community Foundation (HCF) for the 2017-2018 ʻImi Naʻauao Scholarship application. Applicants (new and renewal) must apply and submit all required documents directly to HCF.
Application window: November 15, 2016 - January 31, 2017
Eligibility requirements:
Learn more about KS requirements »
Hawaii Community Foundation FAQs »
Kamehameha Schools believes that a good preschool education provides the solid foundation that children need in order to thrive in the classroom and find lifelong educational success. That’s why we’re offering two programs for preschool keiki for the 2017-2018 school year!
The two distinct programs help to extend our services to more families statewide. Those interested in applying to a Kamehameha Preschool site will do so through our admissions office, while families attending non-Kamehameha preschools can apply for the Pauahi Keiki Scholars fund through our financial aid and scholarship services (FASS) office.
Kamehameha Preschools
30 preschools located statewide offering classes for 3- and 4-year olds that enroll over 1,600 keiki. Each classroom has a qualified teacher and a teaching assistant. The 3-year-old classes have 18 students and an adult to child ratio of 1:9. Classes for 4-year-olds have 20 students and an adult to child ratio of 1:10.
Application window: November 1 – January 31
Learn more about Kamehameha Preschools:
Pauahi Keiki Scholars
Need-based scholarships for children attending approved, non-Kamehameha preschools in Hawaiʻi. Keiki are eligible for up to 3 years of funds, but must reapply each year.
Application window: November 1 – February 17
Learn more about the Pauahi Keiki Scholars preschool scholarship:
Kapili ‘Oihana Internship Program
14-week summer internship for college students with site locations statewide
Application window: February 1 – February 28
Age group: College students
Campus Program
Traditional K-12 program at campuses located on O‘ahu, Maui and Hawai‘i island with world-class curriculum rooted in Christian and Hawaiian values
Application window: mid-August - September
Age group: K-12
Kipona Scholarship
Need-based funds for students enrolling in participating non-Kamehameha private schools statewide
Application window: mid-August - September
Age group: K-12
Program details and application windows may change. Check back regularly for the most up to date information.
